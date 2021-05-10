Extremist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested in Latehar

Leader of a extremist group, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested by police here, an official said.

Area Commander of banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), Rakesh Sao who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested by police here, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Balumath Area, Ajit Kumar said.

Sao was wanted in eight criminal cases in Balumath, Herhanj and Patratu police stations, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)