Gaza health officials: 9 killed in blast in northern Gaza

Gaza health officials: 9 killed in blast in northern GazaPTI | Gazacity | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:09 IST
Gaza health officials say nine people, including three children, have died in a blast in the northern Gaza Strip.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known. It came as Gaza militants were firing rockets into Israel on Monday, and it was not clear if the people were hit by an errant rocket attack or an Israeli reprisal.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Gaza Strip
- Israel
- Israeli
