Left Menu

Romanian president says more NATO presence needed in Eastern Europe

Biden did not comment publicly. Earlier this month, Washington said it could increase security help for Kyiv after Russia moved troops near its border with Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops are in conflict with Moscow-backed separatists.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:23 IST
Romanian president says more NATO presence needed in Eastern Europe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eastern European NATO states would like a bigger presence of allied military forces on the bloc's eastern flank, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday after a virtual summit that was also joined by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of countries on the eastern edge of NATO, was jointly hosted by Iohannis and Poland's President Andrzej Duda and was aimed at coordinating their security positions ahead of a full NATO summit in June. "As allies on the Eastern flank, we need to continue consolidating deterrence and defence. We all recently witnessed the worrying military build-up by Russia in our close neighbourhood, in the Black Sea, in and around Ukraine," Iohannis said.

"This is why I have argued, including in discussions with President Biden, for an increase of allied military presence in Romania and ... the south of the Eastern flank." Biden, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia joined the video conference. Biden did not comment publicly.

Earlier this month, Washington said it could increase security help for Kyiv after Russia moved troops near its border with Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops are in conflict with Moscow-backed separatists. Moscow announced the withdrawal of its forces on April 22. Stoltenberg did not publicly address the call for a bigger presence in eastern Europe, but had said in his opening remarks that Biden's participation demonstrated "the U.S. commitment to rebuilding alliances and strengthening NATO".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

EDS corrects headline, adds words in intro Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Government-run Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Har...

Manik Sarkar alleges attack on CPI-M delegates by BJP hooligans

Leader of the Opposition in Tripura Manik Sarkar on Monday alleged that hooligans patronised by the ruling BJP in the state had attacked CPI-M delegates when they visited the house of party supporters at Shantirbazar in South Tripura distri...

Motor racing-Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez closer to the front

Red Bull need Sergio Perez much closer to the front to put pressure on Mercedes and help Max Verstappen in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton, team boss Christian Horner said after Sundays Spanish Grand Prix. Mexican Perez started in eigh...

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hamas of crossing ''red line'' in rocket attacks on Jerusalem, promises tough response.

Israels Netanyahu accuses Hamas of crossing red line in rocket attacks on Jerusalem, promises tough response....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021