Rajasthan: Part of MLA LAD funds to be used for free vaccination of people in 18-45 yrs age group

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday approved a proposal to increase the MLA Local Area Development (MLA LAD) fund from Rs 2.25 crore a year to Rs 5 crore a year, based on recommendation of legislators.

Following this, he cleared another proposal to provide Rs 3 crore out of the Rs 5 crore from MLA LAD funds towards free vaccination of those in the 18 to 45 years of age group.

For this, a total amount of Rs 600 crore will be deposited in the CM Relief Fund for COVID vaccination, according to an official statement.

Gehlot had announced to increase the amount given under the MLA LAD to Rs 5 crore a year in the state budget of 2021-22.

According to the statement, as per financial year 2020-21, Rs 1 crore from the MLA fund will be utilised for building medical infrastructure in respective constituencies of legislators.

The chief minister had announced free vaccination for people in the 18 to 45 years age group.

The number of people in this age group in the state is estimated to be between 3.75 crore to 4 crore, according to official figures.

The state government will spend Rs 2,500 crore for vaccination of this age group.

