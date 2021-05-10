Left Menu

U.S. probing Colonial hackers to determine if they have ties to Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:33 IST
A top White House national security official said on Monday that the U.S. intelligence community is working to determine whether the hackers of the Colonial Pipeline have ties to the Russian government.

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber, told reporters at a White House briefing that the FBI has been tracking the ransomware group DarkSide since at least last October. A news release issued in the name of DarkSide said its goal was to make money and not create problems for society.

