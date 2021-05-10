Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts armed drone fired at Abha airport
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone fired towards Abha airport in the south of Saudi Arabia. A military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis wrote on Twitter later on Monday that the group had hit an important military target at Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport using a drone. (Writing by Lisa Barrington and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Hugh Lawson)Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:36 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone fired towards Abha airport in the south of Saudi Arabia.
A military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis wrote on Twitter later on Monday that the group had hit an important military target at Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport using a drone. The Iran-aligned Houthi group regularly fires drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia. The coalition says it intercepts most of them.
The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthis. (Writing by Lisa Barrington and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthis
- Saudi Arabia's
- Yemen
- Alaa
- Lisa Barrington
- Iran
- Saudi
- Houthi
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthis fire drone at Saudi military base, says spokesman
Yemen's Houthis say fired drone at southern Saudi air base
Yemen's Houthis say fired drone at southern Saudi air base
U.S. special envoy for Yemen to travel to region on Thursday
Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13