Left Menu

Bodies in Yamuna trigger scare, authorities deny COVID link

Local residents in Hamirpur district spotted five bodies floating in the Yamuna, creating a scare that these were of COVID patients, an apprehension dismissed by the authorities. The DM said local residents told police that people immerse bodies of their family members who die during the Panchak Nakshatra and refrain from their cremation.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:38 IST
Bodies in Yamuna trigger scare, authorities deny COVID link
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Local residents in Hamirpur district spotted five bodies floating in the Yamuna, creating a scare that these were of COVID patients, an apprehension dismissed by the authorities. The resident had spotted the bodies, including a half-burnt corpse, under a bridge on the Yamuna on May 6, according to an official. ''After speaking to people and looking at the bodies, prima facie, it can be said these were not of COVID-19 patients as these were draped in a traditional manner and no body was wrapped as done in the case of COVID-19 victims,'' District Magistrate Gyaneshwar Tripathi said in a statement. He said all bodies were cremated with full respect. The DM said local residents told police that people immerse bodies of their family members who die during the ''Panchak Nakshatra'' and refrain from their cremation. The DM said some local fishermen told them that people generally tie a body to boulders and heavy stones before immersing it in the river. At times, bodies that are not completely burnt are also immersed in the river, the DM said. But this time, due to shallow water, the bodies came to the surface of the river, triggering panic among people, he said. The upper riparian district of Kanpur has been informed to take necessary action in this regard while the Hamirpur police has been deployed to keep a vigil, he said. Talking to PTI over the phone, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh admitted that some local residents had spotted the bodies floating in the Yamuna. ''There were five bodies, of which one body was partially burnt. The bodies were handed over to the municipal body for cremation,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

EDS corrects headline, adds words in intro Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Government-run Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Har...

Manik Sarkar alleges attack on CPI-M delegates by BJP hooligans

Leader of the Opposition in Tripura Manik Sarkar on Monday alleged that hooligans patronised by the ruling BJP in the state had attacked CPI-M delegates when they visited the house of party supporters at Shantirbazar in South Tripura distri...

Motor racing-Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez closer to the front

Red Bull need Sergio Perez much closer to the front to put pressure on Mercedes and help Max Verstappen in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton, team boss Christian Horner said after Sundays Spanish Grand Prix. Mexican Perez started in eigh...

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hamas of crossing ''red line'' in rocket attacks on Jerusalem, promises tough response.

Israels Netanyahu accuses Hamas of crossing red line in rocket attacks on Jerusalem, promises tough response....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021