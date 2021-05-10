Left Menu

Odisha Cabinet approves global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines

In a major decision, the Odisha cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a proposal to issue a global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines from several companies.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:40 IST
Odisha Cabinet approves global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a major decision, the Odisha cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a proposal to issue a global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines from several companies. "It will help in covering vulnerable population, save lives and restore livelihoods, as Covid-19 has been ravaging through the country and destroying lives and livelihood throughout the country and the world. Vaccines have been found to be effective in saving lives and restoring livelihoods of people. Therefore, quick vaccination is the need of the hour", said Patnaik.

The State Cabinet has also urged the Central Government to exempt vaccines from all tax liabilities. The Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik, appreciated the hard work and sacrifices of the Covid warriors and expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha for their co-operation in fight against Covid--whether it is testing, tracing, vaccination, lockdown, etc.

"It has been decided that a global tender will be floated to procure vaccines for the people of Odisha. Odisha Government to make all out efforts to procure vaccines and ensure supplies at the earliest", said an statement from CMO. "It will help in speedily covering vulnerable population, save lives and restoring the livelihoods of people. A technical Committee shall be set up to work out the details", informed CMO.

Odisha Cabinet urged the Government of India to exempt vaccines from all tax liabilities, so that the burden on the State finances will be reduced and this will facilitate our drive towards universal vaccination. Additional resources raised through various cess and surcharges by Central Government are suitably shared with the State Governments at this critical juncture to augment the finances of the States to fight against the pandemic.

Odisha Cabinet reiterates its determination to fight the virus with all available resources and provide medical support to the COVID patients. It sincerely appeals to the people of Odisha to follow Covid appropriate behavior like wearing masks, washing hands regularly, maintaining social distance, staying at home and going out only if necessary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

EDS corrects headline, adds words in intro Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Government-run Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Har...

Manik Sarkar alleges attack on CPI-M delegates by BJP hooligans

Leader of the Opposition in Tripura Manik Sarkar on Monday alleged that hooligans patronised by the ruling BJP in the state had attacked CPI-M delegates when they visited the house of party supporters at Shantirbazar in South Tripura distri...

Motor racing-Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez closer to the front

Red Bull need Sergio Perez much closer to the front to put pressure on Mercedes and help Max Verstappen in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton, team boss Christian Horner said after Sundays Spanish Grand Prix. Mexican Perez started in eigh...

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hamas of crossing ''red line'' in rocket attacks on Jerusalem, promises tough response.

Israels Netanyahu accuses Hamas of crossing red line in rocket attacks on Jerusalem, promises tough response....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021