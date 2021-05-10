Left Menu

Delhi continue to witness a dip in new coronavirus cases as only fresh 12,651 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours bringing down the positivity rate below 20 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin released on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:43 IST
Delhi reports new 12,651 COVID-19 cases, 319 deaths in last 24 hrs, positivity rate drops below 20 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi continue to witness a dip in new coronavirus cases as only fresh 12,651 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours bringing down the positivity rate below 20 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin released on Monday. The city logged 13,306 discharges and 319 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload in national capital mounted to 13,36,218 including 85,258 active cases and 12,31,297 total discharges/recoveries.

The total death toll touched 19,663 including the new deaths. The positivity rate came down to 19.10 per cent, which is the lowest since April 16 this year. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

A total of 66,234 tests including 57,265 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat test and 8,969 Rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, 1,764 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 1,160 received their first dose and 604 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far is 38,77,400.

Meanwhile, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has extended the lockdown till May 17. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of the second COVID-19 wave. In the fresh guidelines issued by the Delhi government, the Delhi Metro services have also been suspended from Monday and marriage ceremonies in all public places have been prohibited.

As per the latest guideline, marriages have only been permitted in court or at home with a maximum of 20 peoples' participation. Possession of e-pass for movement in the national capital for essential services remains in place. (ANI)

