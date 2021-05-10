Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:44 IST
Maha:Case against bride's father for violating COVID-19 norms

Father of a bride was among four persons booked by the police in Palghar district of Maharashtra after it was found that more than 25 people had attended a pre-wedding ceremony at a resort in violation of the pandemic norms, police said on Monday.

Family members of the bride had arranged the 'Haldi' ceremony at the resort on the intervening night of May 7 and 8, an official said.

Apart from the bride's father and the resort owner, the case has also been registered against the caterer and pandal contractor under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

District Collector Manik Gursal said the bride's father had taken permission from the police for the function.

''As per norms, only 25 people are allowed at such events, but many people turned up,'' he said.

