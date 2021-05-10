Over 25 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18 to 44 years vaccinated so far

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that over 25 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18 to 44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the third phase of the COVID vaccination drive on May 1. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,26,33,761.

"As many as 24,30,017 vaccine doses were administered across the country on May 10, which mark the 115th day of the COVID vaccination drive," the Ministry said. As per the 8 pm, provisional report issued on Monday by the Ministry, 5,18,479 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 25,52,843 across 30 states and UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

"Maharashtra has administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to 5,10,347 beneficiaries of age group 18 to 44 years till now, while Rajasthan has 4,11,002 beneficiaries," the Ministry said. The total of 17,26,33,761 include 95,63,406 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 65,05,072 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,40,49,681 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 78,51,075 FLWs (2nd dose), and 25,52,843 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,54,97,658 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 71,73,939 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,38,00,706 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,56,39,381 for above 60 years (2nd Dose). (ANI)

