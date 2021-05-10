Left Menu

Andhra CM directs officials to strengthen COVID helpline 104

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Monday over the prevailing COVID-19 and vaccination situation and directed the officials to strengthen COVID-19 helpline number 104 by making a maximum number of mock calls to monitor its services.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holding a meet on Monday over COVID-19 situation.. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Monday over the prevailing COVID-19 and vaccination situation and directed the officials to strengthen COVID-19 helpline number 104 by making a maximum number of mock calls to monitor its services. During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said there should be immediate response once a call is received to 104 helpline number and bed should be allotted to the required person and added that patients who do not require hospitalisation should be sent to COVID care centres.

"He said there should be no negligence in operations of 104 helpline number and patients who call 104 should definitely receive assistance. He said German hanger tents should be set up in pre-determined hospitals for immediate medical help and to avoid people waiting outside of the hospitals," the CMO said. The Chief Minister further said that despite knowing that the production of vaccine and their availability are not in the control of the state government, some vested politicians and a section of media are propagating false information regarding vaccination and creating tension and fear among the people of the state.

"It will take six months to complete the vaccination process in the state provided that one crore vaccines are supplied per month. Only 19 lakh doses on average are being supplied to the state per month," Reddy added. He also instructed the officials to think of going for global tenders on vaccine purchase.

Andhra Pradesh reported 14,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 84 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

