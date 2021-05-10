U.S. names ambassador Richard Norland as special envoy for Libya

U.S. names ambassador Richard Norland as special envoy for LibyaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:13 IST
The United States on Monday named Richard Norland, U.S. ambassador to Libya, as the U.S. special envoy for the country, the U.S. State Department said, to lead diplomatic efforts for a negotiated political solution in the North African country.
The appointment comes as the Presidency Council, which functions as Libya's head of state for now, was chosen through a United Nations-facilitated process that also selected a new Government of National Unity that took office in March, replacing rival administrations in east and west.
