UP: Police constable arrested for abducting minor sister-in-law

A police constable was on Monday arrested for allegedly abducting his 16-year-old sister-in-law from a village here, police said.

Mukesh Kumar, who is posted as a constable in Kanpur and is a resident of Tilhapur village, is being interrogated in the case, Kokhraj Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar Rai said. ''Today, he forcibly took his 16-year-old sister-in-law on his motorcycle and fled. After this, the girl's family members informed police. Subsequently, Kumar was arrested. The girl was with him,'' Rai said. The SHO said a case has been registered and the girl handed over to her family.

