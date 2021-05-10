Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque

A tree caught fire outside al Aqsa mosque on Monday, but the blaze was quickly put out and no damage was caused to the mosque, witnesses told Reuters.

Tension has been high in Jerusalem and the witnesses said the blaze was caused accidently by Palestinians who had thrown fireworks. Israeli police and Palestinians had clashed at the site earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)