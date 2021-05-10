Left Menu

YSRCP leaders slams Chandrababu Naidu for spreading false propaganda over COVID-19 vaccine procurement

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday opposed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's remarks blaming the state government for not ensuring adequate vaccine supply in the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:29 IST
YSRCP leaders slams Chandrababu Naidu for spreading false propaganda over COVID-19 vaccine procurement
Andhra Pradesh, government advisor and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday opposed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's remarks blaming the state government for not ensuring adequate vaccine supply in the state. In a press conference at Tadepalli, he said, "Today, the central government has filed an affidavit, in a case, taken up by the Supreme Court suo-moto. In that, the Centre has clearly said that it has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to provide vaccine to the states on pro-rata basis."

Slamming the TDP chief, Reddy alleged that Naidu had been spreading false propagating against the state government for the last 10 days. "In Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been propagating for almost ten days that the state is not procuring vaccine. That created a panic like condition in the public. They (public) are rushing to vaccine centres that eventually, might increase the number of Covid cases", Reddy said.

"We have been categorically explaining that vaccine cannot be directly procured by the states. We have written to the Centre as well as the vaccine manufacturing companies. The companies informed that they will supply as per the suggestions of the Centre only," he informed. "Chandrababu Naidu was alleging that the YSRCP government is not procuring vaccine, only with the vicious thought of getting commissions. It is false propaganda", he said.

The YSRCP leader said that the state government is procuring oxygen tanks, constructing oxygen plants, increasing the number of beds in hospitals for providing COVID-19 treatment and increasing the number of oxygen cylinders. "The state government has decided to inoculate 45+ people at first as there is a shortage of vaccines. Giving first dose to 18-44 age group people is secondary when compared to giving second dose to 45+ people. That's why our state government has decided to complete vaccination for the senior citizens at first. Our government has already informed the same to the Central government," he said.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Naidu is conspiring against the government at this critical time. Cases should be filed against Chandrababu Naidu under serious charges like sedition, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. welcomes Taliban's announcement of three-day ceasefire -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that Washington welcomed the Talibans announcement of a three-day ceasefire.The United States was still looking into who was responsible for an attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on...

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

EDS corrects headline, adds words in intro Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Government-run Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Har...

Motor racing-Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez closer to the front

Red Bull need Sergio Perez much closer to the front to put pressure on Mercedes and help Max Verstappen in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton, team boss Christian Horner said after Sundays Spanish Grand Prix. Mexican Perez started in eigh...

Manik Sarkar alleges attack on CPI-M delegates by BJP hooligans

Leader of the Opposition in Tripura Manik Sarkar on Monday alleged that hooligans patronised by the ruling BJP in the state had attacked CPI-M delegates when they visited the house of party supporters at Shantirbazar in South Tripura distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021