U.S. welcomes Taliban's announcement of three-day ceasefire -State Dept

U.S. welcomes Taliban's announcement of three-day ceasefire -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:42 IST
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that Washington welcomed the Taliban's announcement of a three-day ceasefire.
The United States was still looking into who was responsible for an attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Saturday, Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
