No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack -Biden

No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack -BidenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:43 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
"I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there's evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia," Biden said. "They have some responsibility to deal with this."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexican minister visits Russia, vying to bring vaccine production home
Russia reports 8,803 new COVID-19 cases, 356 deaths
Russian decision to expel Italian diplomat "unjust" -Italy foreign min
Putin, Assad discuss supplies of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Syria - Kremlin
Ukraine's President upbeat on chances of Putin meeting over Donbass conflict