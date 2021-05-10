Left Menu

Western Command dedicates three COVID care hospitals to the nation

Lieutenant General RP Singh, Army Commander Western Command on Monday announced operationalising of three COVID-19 hospitals, one each in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, as part of the fight against the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the second wave of pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:45 IST
Western Command dedicates three COVID care hospitals to the nation
Visual of Covid care hospital inauguration at Chandigarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Western Command Dedicates 3 Covid Care Hospitals To The Nation Lieutenant General RP Singh, Army Commander Western Command on Monday announced operationalising of three COVID-19 hospitals, one each in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, as part of the fight against the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the second wave of pandemic.

He dedicated the hospitals to the two states and Chandigarh administration and made a special mention that these hospitals have been set up on a war-footing in coordination with the respective civil administrations. The Western Command COVID-29 hospitals have been operationalised at International Students Hostel of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital, Faridabad and Rajindra Government Hospital, Patiala.

An Army release said the hospitals have a capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate or symptomatic patients suffering from COVID-19. It said while the COVID hospital at Chandigarh was opened by the Governor of Punjab and the UT Administrator along with the Army Commander on Monday, the hospitals at Faridabad will open on May 11 and at Patiala on May 12.

The release said that the Army has deployed its doctors, nursing officers and paramedics for holistic treatment of patients as per ICMR guidelines, provided service ambulances and trained personnel for administration and management of the hospital. The civil administration is facilitating essential amenities, service management, uninterrupted oxygen supply, patient admission and discharge and ambulance services at these hospitals.

The hospitals will also cater for basic laboratory, X-Ray, pharmacy and catering for patients. The release said admission to these hospitals will be opened to all citizens and coordinated by the CMO of the respective districts.

On admission, ISO numbers will be given by the respective hospital management. The discharge of patients will be on recommendation of the Army Medical Officer treating the patient. Patients requiring higher grade of treatment will be shifted to other hospitals, coordinated by the CMO as per availability of ICU facilities. Lieutenant General RP Singh who is General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, highlighted the efforts put in by both the Indian Army and the civil administration in the early operationalisation of these hospitals.

The Army Commander assured the governments of Punjab, Haryana and the Chandigarh administration of continued support of the armed forces in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Costa Rica to buy 2 mln coronavirus Pfizer vaccines

Costa Rica is to buy an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday. To accelerate the vaccination process in Costa Rica, we will purchase an additional 2 million doses of the ...

Blinken says rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop immediately, and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks, Bli...

US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

The federal government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration declared Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that narrowed rights at the intersection of changing social mor...

Chaotic start for vaccination for 18-44 years in Noida, over 2,600 jabs on day 1

Over 2,600 people between 18-44 years got vaccinated for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, as the inoculation for the age category officially began in the western Uttar Pradesh district, officials said.The day began on a chaotic not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021