Netanyahu vows Hamas will pay ''heavy price'' for rocket fire

Netanyahu vows Hamas will pay ''heavy price'' for rocket firePTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:49 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the Hamas militant group of crossing a "red line" with its rocket attack on Jerusalem and promised a tough response.
"We will not tolerate an attack on our territory, in our capital, on our citizens and soldiers Whoever attacks us will pay a heavy price," Netanyahu said Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israeli
- Netanyahu
- Hamas
- Jerusalem
ALSO READ
Israeli energy giant plans $1.1B gas deal with UAE company
Israeli military says it downed a Hezbollah drone on Lebanon border
Israeli military says it shot down Hezbollah drone on Lebanon border
Israeli military says it downed Hezbollah drone
UPDATE 1-Israeli military says it downed Hezbollah drone on Lebanon border