Left Menu

Justice Chandiwal (retd) to get honorarium equal to HC judge

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:50 IST
Justice Chandiwal (retd) to get honorarium equal to HC judge

Justice Kailash Chandiwal (retd), who heads the one-member panel set up to probe allegation of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, will be paid honorarium equal to the monthly salary and allowances a sitting judge of the high court is currently getting, the state government said on Monday.

Issuing an order, the government also appointed five officials/staffers, including a lawyer, to carry out the office works of the high-level committee.

The Chandiwal panel was set up on March 30 with the mandate to probe allegations of corruption levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in his letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20.

In a notification issued on May 3, the state government had given powers of a civil court to the probe committee.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had set the monthly extortion target of Rs 100 crore to some police officers in Mumbai who were allegedly told to collect the money from bars and restaurants.

Deshmukh had denied the allegations. He resigned in April after the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Costa Rica to buy 2 mln coronavirus Pfizer vaccines

Costa Rica is to buy an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday. To accelerate the vaccination process in Costa Rica, we will purchase an additional 2 million doses of the ...

Blinken says rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop immediately, and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks, Bli...

US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

The federal government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration declared Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that narrowed rights at the intersection of changing social mor...

Chaotic start for vaccination for 18-44 years in Noida, over 2,600 jabs on day 1

Over 2,600 people between 18-44 years got vaccinated for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, as the inoculation for the age category officially began in the western Uttar Pradesh district, officials said.The day began on a chaotic not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021