UK condemns firing of rockets at Jerusalem and locations within Israel, Foreign Secretary says

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that the United Kingdom condemned the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and locations within Israel.

"The ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must stop. We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides, and end to targeting of civilian populations", Raab said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3vYTYmu.

