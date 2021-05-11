Left Menu

U.S. Pentagon mulls ending JEDI cloud project amid Amazon court battle - WSJ

(https://on.wsj.com/3uzqqeZ) Amazon, which was seen as a front-runner to win the $10 billion JEDI project that went to Microsoft Corp in 2019, has argued the contract process reflected undue influence from former President Donald Trump. Amazon's cloud unit reiterated its previous stance, claiming the JEDI contract award to Microsoft was affected by "improper influence" from former President Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 00:03 IST
U.S. Pentagon mulls ending JEDI cloud project amid Amazon court battle - WSJ

U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling ending its JEDI cloud-computing project, caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (https://on.wsj.com/3uzqqeZ)

Amazon, which was seen as a front-runner to win the $10 billion JEDI project that went to Microsoft Corp in 2019, has argued the contract process reflected undue influence from former President Donald Trump. A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge last month refused to dismiss Amazon's claims alleging the Trump administration interfered in the Pentagon's award.

Last year, the U.S. Defense Department completed a comprehensive re-evaluation of its contract proposals and determined that Microsoft's submission still represented the best value for the government. Microsoft said in an emailed statement on Monday it was ready to deliver on JEDI, but that the litigation battle was harmful.

"We agree with the US Departments of Defense and Justice that prolonged litigation is harmful and has delayed getting this technology to our military service members who need it," Microsoft said. Amazon's cloud unit reiterated its previous stance, claiming the JEDI contract award to Microsoft was affected by "improper influence" from former President Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Waiving IPR on COVID-19 vaccines is 'in direct response to an emergency': Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dedicated his weekly letter to the nation to the issue of waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, saying its necessary at this time and in direct response to an emergency. Ramap...

Costa Rica to buy 2 mln coronavirus Pfizer vaccines

Costa Rica is to buy an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday. To accelerate the vaccination process in Costa Rica, we will purchase an additional 2 million doses of the ...

Blinken says rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop immediately, and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks, Bli...

US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

The federal government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration declared Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that narrowed rights at the intersection of changing social mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021