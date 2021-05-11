Rare bird rescued in Thane city

An Indian Pitta, a rare migratory bird found in the Himalayas, was rescued by volunteers of an NGO in Thane city of Maharashtra.

The colorful stubby-tailed bird was found exhausted in the Tembi Naka area on Saturday, the wildlife NGO said in a release on Monday.

The bird was under the care of the NGO for a night and given multivitamins and food. Once it condition became stable,the bird was released in its natural habitat, the release said.

This beautiful bird species is known to migrate to the south and central parts of the country from the Himalayan region, the NGO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)