U.S. military ship fires 30 warning shots after encounter with Iranian vessels

U.S. military ship fires 30 warning shots after encounter with Iranian vesselsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 00:12 IST
A U.S. Coast Guard ship fired about 30 warning shots after 13 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came close to it and other American Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said on Monday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the warning shots were fired after the Iranian fast boats came as close as 150 yards (450 feet) of six U.S. military vessels that were escorting the guided-missile submarine Georgia.
The U.S. coast guard cutter fired the warning shots from a .50 caliber machine gun before the Iranian vessels left, Kirby said.
