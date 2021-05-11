Left Menu

ISIL crimes against Yazidis constitute genocide, UN investigation team finds

A UN team investigating ISIL atrocities in Iraq has established “clear and convincing evidence” of genocide against the Yazidi religious minority, the Security Council heard on Monday.

UN News | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 00:31 IST
ISIL crimes against Yazidis constitute genocide, UN investigation team finds
Mr Khan recalled that the crimes committed by ISIL, also known as Daesh, “shocked the conscience of humanity”, as manifested by the group’s ultimatum to convert, or die. Image Credit: Wikimedia

In his final briefing to ambassadors, Karim Khan, Special Adviser and Head of the team, known as UNITAD, reported that investigators have reached a "landmark moment" in their work.

They have finalized initial case briefs on two key priorities: attacks against the Yazidi community in the Sinjar region in northern Iraq, and the mass killing of unarmed cadets and military personnel at Tikrit Air Academy in June 2014.

"I am able to announce that based upon independent and impartial investigations, complying with international standards and UN best practice, there is clear and convincing evidence that the crimes against the Yazidi people clearly constituted genocide," he said.

'Convert or die'

Mr Khan recalled that the crimes committed by ISIL, also known as Daesh, "shocked the conscience of humanity", as manifested by the group's ultimatum to convert, or die.

"A full scope of criminality is displayed in the awful criminality of Daesh against the Yazidi community", he said. "Executions, slavery, sexual slavery. Crimes against children that are horrific, and really chill one's soul, that how on earth could such things be allowed to happen. Yet they did."

UNITAD has supported the return of the remains of more than 100 Yazidis recovered from nine mass grave sites in the village of Kojo.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, who was kidnapped by ISIL, told ambassadors that her people had experienced the worst atrocities known to humankind.

"I will never forget the grief in my mother's eyes when she realized her sons had been executed – not knowing she would face the same fate", Ms Murad said.

"I can still feel my niece's hands being ripped out of mine as we were separated and loaded onto buses like cattle. And I can still calculate what my body was worth to those who bought and sold it."

Chemical weapons capacity

ISIL's brutality affected all communities in Iraq, as the incident at the Tikrit Air Academy has also shown. The cadets, mainly Shia Muslims, were led away and many were massacred. An ISIL propaganda video of their murder was clear evidence of the crime of direct and public incitement to commit genocide, according to Mr Khan.

"One doesn't even need to look into the content of the video, though we've done that and we've had language experts to analyze it," he stated. "But it's by the title of the video that Daesh broadcasted: Kill them wherever you find them."

Investigations have also revealed ISIL's "demonstrated capacity" to manufacture and deploy chemical and biological weapons, focused on the group's takeover of Mosul University, in Iraq's second city which they occupied until the end of 2017.

ISIL attracted combatants from the region and abroad. Drawing on the expertise of scientists and medical professionals in its ranks, the group began "weaponizing" chlorine from water treatment plants, testing biological agents on prisoners, and firing 40 mustard gas rockets on the Turkmen Shia town of Taza Khurmatu.

Crimes must be prosecuted

Mr Khan leaves UNITAD shortly, and next month assumes the post of Prosecutor with the International Criminal Court.

UN teams in Iraq gathered a "mountain" of information, including testimonies, forensic evidence from mass grave sites and digital data extracted from ISIL hard drives. Investigators have also completed an initial case brief identifying individuals and companies that provided financial services to ISIL.

Meanwhile, work continues to ensure "no victim, no child of humanity, is left behind", Mr Khan said, pointing to progress surrounding crimes targeting the Sunni, Shia, Christian and other communities.

He emphasized, however, that it was not sufficient to simply document ISIL's crimes, and UNITAD continues to support developments towards legislation that will allow for ISIL members to be prosecuted.

"Legislation of course is needed to ensure that Iraq has the legal architecture in place to prosecute this haemorrhage of the human soul: not as common crimes of terrorism, heinous though they are, but as acts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes," he said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Some senior Indian guys don't like being restricted, but felt safe, says MI fielding coach Pamment

Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment has said he felt safe inside the bio-secure environment in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Pamment, who arrived in New Zealand on Saturday, following the suspension of the cash-rich league, sa...

Forestry firm Stora Enso to supply Diageo pulp for paper whisky bottles

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso said on Tuesday it would start supplying pulp for sustainable packaging company Pulpex, a research and development venture of British beverage maker Diageo.Stora Enso and Pulpex will also work together to bu...

UP: Case registered against 35 SP leaders for violating COVID norms in Unnao

A case has been registered against 35 Samajwadi Party SP leaders here for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a meeting without taking permission from the administration, police said on Tuesday.Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi She...

Shinhan Bank Vietnam, a subsidiary of South Korea's Shinhan Bank, is top foreign bank in Vietnam

Seoul South Korea, May 11 ANIGlobal Economic South Koreas leading bank Shinhan Bank has also cemented itself as the No. 1 foreign bank in Vietnam. With 41 networks in operation, Shinhan Bank Vietnam Ltd operates the largest number of local ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021