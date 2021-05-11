302 fined, 5 shops sealed in J-K's Udhampur for violating COVID-19 norms

As many as 302 people were fined, five shops sealed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday for violation of COVID-19 norms, police said.

FIRs were also registered against the violators, they said.

The police action comes amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

The police said 302 people were fined for violating orders issued by the district magistrate by not wearing face masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Five shops were also sealed for defying lockdown, they said.

FIRs have been registered against the violators, they added.

The police appealed to the public to follow restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for their own safety and for that of others.

Violators shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law, they said.

