Left Menu

Colombian armed group captured 8 Venezuelan soldiers -NGO

A Venezuelan non-governmental organization said on Monday eight soldiers from the OPEC nation were being held by a faction of a Colombian rebel group that had issued a statement naming the officers, after fighting broke out along the countries' shared border zone.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 11-05-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 03:12 IST
Colombian armed group captured 8 Venezuelan soldiers -NGO

A Venezuelan non-governmental organization said on Monday eight soldiers from the OPEC nation were being held by a faction of a Colombian rebel group that had issued a statement naming the officers, after fighting broke out along the countries' shared border zone. Javier Tarazona, director of the NGO Fundaredes, showed photos of two pages of a supposed communique from the 10th front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombian (FARC) rebels in which they gave the names of the soldiers calling them "prisoners of war." The document is undated and is addressed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Tarazona said in a video posted on his Twitter account that the soldiers had been with the FARC's 10th Front since April 23 after an ambush at the border. "We are aware of the statement," said Cecilia Goin, spokesperson for the ICRC in Venezuela. She declined to make more comments, saying the ICRC's humanitarian work is confidential.

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Authorities in Caracas have reported fighting with illegal Colombian armed groups, which they do not identify, in Apure since March 23. At least a dozen Venezuelan soldiers have died, while the Colombian Migration Service has said that some 5,000 people had arrived after fleeing the confrontations in Venezuela.

Opposition critics say the fighters include dissident FARC guerrillas who reject a 2016 peace deal with the Colombian government. The government of President Nicolas Maduro calls them "terrorists." Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino has not given details of the cause of the clashes, but military specialists and NGOs working in the border area attribute the violence to various causes, such as fighting for control of drug trafficking runways.

Venezuela created a special military unit for the border zone while the government denies any links to Colombian guerrillas or drug trafficking groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some states must wait as U.S. Treasury opens $350 bln in state-local COVID aid

The U.S. Treasury on Monday launched access to 350 billion in COVID-19 aid for state, local, tribal and territorial governments, but 30 states with faster-recovering employment are likely to see their funds split into two payments a year ap...

Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack

Americas biggest gasoline pipeline will not resume full operations for several more days due to a ransomware cyberattack blamed on a shadowy criminal network called DarkSide. The attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which carries nearly half th...

U.S. pipeline hackers say their aim is cash, not chaos

The ransomware gang accused of crippling the leading U.S. fuel pipeline operator said on Monday that it never meant to create havoc, an unusual statement that experts saw as a sign the cybercriminals scheme had gone awry. The FBI accused th...

Man charged with stabbing 2 Asian women pleads not guilty

A man charged with stabbing two women of Asian descent at a San Francisco bus stop last week pleaded not guilty Monday.A handcuffed Patrick Thompson, 54, was silent during the short court hearing. Public defender Eric Fleischaker entered th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021