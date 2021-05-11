Chief: Texas police shoot man who was firing gun in home
Officers in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a man firing a gun in a home Monday, hours after he was released from a hospital where he had a mental health evaluation.
Officers were dispatched to a home in Lancaster on Sunday night after receiving a report of a man refusing to let a woman leave. They found Kalon J. Horton, 29, who appeared to be intoxicated and in an altered mental state. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was later released, according to a police statement.
On Monday morning, police in the city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of downtown Dallas received a shooting report and arrived to find Horton firing a gun in a different home occupied by two children, police stated. Police Chief Samuel Urbanski said officers confronted and shot Horton, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital. He said the others in the home were not injured.
Urbanski said the shooting remained under investigation.
