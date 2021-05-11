Left Menu

Karnataka to form task force to tackle third COVID wave

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday asked officials to prepare for the third wave of COVID-19 and ordered to set up a task force committee to handle the forthcoming situation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 05:48 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday asked officials to prepare for the third wave of COVID-19 and ordered to set up a task force committee to handle the forthcoming situation. India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

During a meeting with ministers and officials on the COVID-19 situation, Yediyurappa said a task force should be constituted to plan for the third wave, according to a statement from his office. He further directed to enforce strict rules, ensuring compliance with the mandatory requirements of the public and avoiding unnecessary movement of people.

He ordered immediate strict action in case of irregularities in matters including black marketing oxygen, Remdesivir and beds for patients. The officials were asked to initiate the work of installation of the oxygen generator plant in medical colleges and hospitals.

The Chief Ministers instructed MLAs and ministers to work hard to control the COVID situation in their respective constituency/districts. To curb the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government has imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24.Informing about the move, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops in the state can operate from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

