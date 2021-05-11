Left Menu

Telangana Cabinet meeting today to decide on merits of lockdown

The Telangana State Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-05-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 06:12 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet will discuss that the surge of the COVID cases in the state and take a decision on the imposition of lockdown in the State, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The State cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown.

"There are reports that suggest that despite certain states imposing the lockdown there is no decrease in the cases. Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown. Some sections are arguing in favour of the imposition of lockdown. Under these circumstances, the State cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of the Paddy and it will take a decision," it added. According to the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has 65,757 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

