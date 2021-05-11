LG Manoj Sinha appeals to people to follow COVID curfew in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday appealed to the people to follow the COVID curfew imposed in the Union Territory. "To contain the spread of COVID, people's cooperation is necessary. The COVID curfew imposed in the Union Territory has shown good signs so far. A weeklong lockdown has been imposed across the Union Territory," the Lieutenant Governor said in a video address.

"Despite the time of festivals (including Ramazan and Eid) the decision to extend the corona curfew was taken to keep everyone safe. I once again appeal to all the people to adhere to the COVID-19 curfew," appealed Sinha. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the curfew in the Union Territory to tackle the surge in COVID cases.The curfew will remain in force till May 17.

The administration has imposed the curfew in 20 districts of the union territory, however, allowing essential services to function normally. As per the official order, the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from 50. Jammu and Kashmir reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the health department of the Union Territory on Monday.

As many as 2,855 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours while the active number of COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 49,951. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)