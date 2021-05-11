Ready to buy vaccine from foreign countries if center allows: AP Health Principal Secy

Andhra Pradesh medical and health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said the state government is ready to purchase corona vaccine directly from foreign countries too, if Central government allows. "The state government has decided to buy any vaccine available, including Sputnik V, and decided to call for global tenders too. However, central government permission is a must. If it grants permission, the state government is ready to purchase foreign vaccines," Singhal said while addressing a press conference.

He also added that if any company is ready to produce the vaccine in Andhra Pradesh, the state government is ready to give all necessary permissions with immediate effect. The health principal secretary further informed that the state government decided to complete vaccination for people above 45 at first, and the central government has accepted for the state's appeal.

"State is ready to pay Rs 1,600 crore immediately for purchase of four crore vaccines required for state population. However the states cannot directly purchase vaccine. Companies at first have to supply half of their production to the centre and states will have to buy the remaining 50 per cent as per the quote suggested by the centre," he mentioned. "This issue is clarified by the Center in its affidavit in the Supreme Court. The centre has permitted for purchase of 17 lakh vaccines and the state has already made the payments. The state govt is ready to spend for free vaccination of all the people in the state," Singhal added.

Principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal also shared various statistical data including -- cashless treatment under Arogyasri scheme is being provided to corona patients in 648 hospitals in the state. The state government is making payments to the private hospitals for services under Arogyasri scheme. A total of 6,247 out of 6,803 ICU beds are occupied. 22,298 out of 23,372 oxygen beds are occupied. (ANI) The centre has given 73,49,960 doses till date. 73,00,463 are administered. In May first fortnight quota,152490 doses are yet to come. State govt has directly purchased 16,85630 doses. However 4,93,930 doses only are received till date. State govt decided to use them for 45+ people. Central govt accepted for that. CoWin app should be modified accordingly. That may be ready by Tuesday evening. After that the state govt can administer those doses.

"As of now 6,90,677 people are to be administered second dose. 10,96,614 people will need second dose by May 15. More than 17 lakh people in the state need second dose by May 31; informed Anil Kumar Singhal. Responding the issue of Andhra Pradesh ambulances going to Hyderabad being stopped at Andhra Telangana borders, the health principal secretary said that chief secretaries of both the states held talks over the issue, and hoped it will be amicably resolved. (ANI)

