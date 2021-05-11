Delhi: Two arrested for manhandling police personnel on duty

Delhi police on Monday arrested two people for manhandling police personnel on duty in Delhi's Kalyanpuri Central market area. According to the police, the incident took place when one of the accused was asked to present documents of his vehicle.

"Two persons have been arrested for manhandling police personnel on duty in Kalyanpuri Central market area. The incident took place when one of the accused was asked to present documents of his vehicle," said police. "One of the assailants is identified as Mosin who was riding the motorcycle. Another is his brother namely Mehboob, while other persons are yet to be identified," it added.

A case has been registered against the accused and few others and the case is being investigated. Further, Delhi Police conducted a meeting with market members and shopkeepers and briefed them about Covid's appropriate behavior and all guidelines of lockdown issued by the Delhi government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)