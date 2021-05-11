Left Menu

U'khand Police launches 'Mission Hausla' to help COVID-19 patients get oxygen, beds, plasma

The Uttarakhand Police has launched a drive called "Mission Hausla" to help people get oxygen, beds and plasma for COVID-19 patients.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand Police has launched a drive called "Mission Hausla" to help people get oxygen, beds and plasma for COVID-19 patients. Besides this, the police are also helping the public in getting ration, ambulance, cremation of bodies as part of the mission, said Director General of Police Ashok Kumar.

While speaking to ANI DGP Ashok Kumar said there are many people in the society who want to help, and there are many people who need help, the police is working as a nodal agency to merge these two. "We started this mission on May 1 and it has completed 10 days. So far we have received 4 thousand 365 calls in 10 days and on Sunday, we received 649 calls in the state alone," he said.

He also informed that they have two toll-free numbers in all the districts of the state--112 and 9411112701--these two numbers are available for emergency contact. The DGP further said that due to the curfew, the movement of people is not possible, so every police station in Uttarakhand has been made the nodal police station for the mission and these police stations have been asked to identify the people who are ready to provide help and even those who need help.

According to DGP, 116 oxygen cylinders have been made available on Sunday and so far police have made 665 cylinders available. "We are trying to increase the circulation of oxygen cylinders by this mission," the DGP said. "Getting beds in hospitals is the most difficult task for us because there are no beds available in the hospital. Although, in emergency cases, we are also trying to get beds, on Sunday police has helped 36 people to get beds," he said.

According to DGP, 101 people have been helped to get the plasma so far, 5460 people have been helped in getting medicines, 157 people in getting ambulance and over 5000 people have been given ration. He also said that as of now 289 COVID-19 positive bodies have been cremated by the police and on Sunday police have done cremation of 37 dead bodies.

We have also approached 417 senior citizens who are alone and we look after them under 'Mission Hausla'. (ANI)

