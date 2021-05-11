Philippines records first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant

The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday. The variant, known as B.1.617, had been confirmed in two Filipino workers who returned in April from the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Alethea De Guzman, director of the ministry's epidemiology bureau, told a news conference, adding they had been in isolation since coming back.

In a bid to prevent the entry of a variant, the Philippines has temporarily barred travellers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh from entering the country.

