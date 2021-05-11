Turkish soldier killed, four wounded in Syria's Idlib, defence ministry says

Turkish soldier killed, four wounded in Syria's Idlib, defence ministry saysReuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 09:46 IST
One Turkish soldier was killed and four were wounded in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib on Monday in a rocket attack on a supply convoy, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.
Turkish forces identified targets in the area and opened fire in retaliation, the ministry statement said. It did not say who carried out the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
