Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, May 11
- Microblogging giant Twitter donates USD 15 million to help address India's COVID-19 crisis.
- China’s population grows marginally to 1.412 billion, may begin to decline by 2022: New census.
- New political developments in Nepal.
- Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.

