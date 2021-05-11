Norway plans record spending from wealth fund

Norway should spend a record amount of cash from its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund this year as it continues to battle the pandemic's economic impact, the centre-right minority coalition government told parliament on Tuesday.

Conservative Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner now proposes withdrawing 402.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($48.66 billion) from the wealth fund in 2021, up from 331.1 billion crowns seen last November.

($1 = 8.2732 Norwegian crowns)

