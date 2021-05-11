UP: Case registered against 35 SP leaders for violating COVID norms in Unnao

A case has been registered against 35 Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders here for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a meeting without taking permission from the administration, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the leaders met on May 8 at a banquet hall in Ajgain area of the district on the Lucknow-Kanpur road in violation of COVID-19 norms and section 144 of the CrPC, Singh added.

A case was registered on Monday at the Ajgain Police Station against 35 people including the owner of the banquet hall, SP MLC Sunil Singh Sajan, former MLA Udairaj Yadav, district president Dharmendra Yadav, local SP leaders Arun Shankar Shukla alias Anna, Ashok Chandel, Anirudh Chandel and Sevaklal Rawat, Singh said.

