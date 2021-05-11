COVID-19: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation launches 3 more drive-in vaccination centres

Left Menu

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday launched three more drive-in vaccination centres for people above 45 years of age who are yet to receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said that now 45 plus age group citizens who have taken their first dose at government or private facility of Bhubaneswar can take the vaccine at four drive-in vaccination centres along with regular centres.

"After starting vaccination at the first drive-in centre, we got a positive response from the public. So today we added three more centres and have a plan for some more in the coming days" He further said that BMC has restricted the number of slots and it can be booked only by registering through the centralised portal only.

"For now, we have restricted the number of slots and it can be booked only by registering through the centralised portal only, we don't have any on the spot registration at present. The crowd management and some issues related to the vaccine supply are also a reason for the restricted number of vaccine slots," he added. As per the BMC, a citizen aged above 45 years, who have taken their first dose at government or private facilities can book their slot for a second dose.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 9,793 new COVID-19 cases, 9,706 recoveries, and 18 deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. The total cases now stand at 5,54,666, including 4,57,569 recoveries and 2,215 deaths. At present, there are 94,829 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

