Three militants killed in J-K encounter
Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early on Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces.
Three militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in, the official said.PTI MIJ DV DV
