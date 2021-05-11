MP: Three of family killed in firecracker explosion in house

Three women members of a family were killed and two persons injured in an explosion in a house where firecrackers were being manufactured illegally in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The explosion damaged the roof of the house located on Magardha road in Harda city on Monday night, an officer said, adding the firecrackers stored in a room kept bursting for a long time triggering a fire.

One of the deceased included a 16-year-old girl, while the two others aged 60 and 80 years, respectively, said Civil Lines police station officer Himlendra Patel.

Two persons, staying in an adjoining room, were injured in the explosion. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, Patel said.

The blaze was brought under control by fire tenders after some time, he added.

Further investigation is underway, Patel said.

Additional district collector JP Sayyam said firecrackers were being manufactured illegally in the house.

''Investigation is on to know from whom the family had procured the raw material including explosives for making firecrackers,'' he said.

