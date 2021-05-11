Pharmacist caught red-handed selling medicines at double rate

A medical store owner was caught red-handed when he was selling medicines at double prices in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalalabad district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Vikas Gupta, was caught doing so by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDA) Saurabh Bhatt on Monday.

''For the past few days, the administration has been getting complaints against him. On Monday, a constable went to his shop and asked for Limcee tablets. The shopkeeper demanded Rs 40 while its MRP is Rs 22,'' the SDA said.

Later, Bhatt himself went and checked on Gupta in the disguise of a customer.

When asked about the high price, the shopkeeper asserted that he was going to sell it for Rs 40 in any case, Bhatt said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Bajpai said Gupta was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant Sections of the law.

