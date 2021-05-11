3 arrested for raping woman

3 arrested for raping womanPTI | Silchar | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:08 IST
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Assam's Cachar district, a police officer said on Tuesday.
The woman filed an FIR at Ghunghur police outpost of Silchar town stating that on Sunday evening the three men raped her when she was on her way to her home at Modhutilla area near NIT campus.
The woman said in the FIR that the three persons hailed from her village.
Police took the woman to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical examination and her COVID test report was positive, said Ghunghur police outpost in-charge Chandan Bora.
The three arrested persons have tested negative for COVID-19, Bora said.
The arrested persons were produced at a local court which sent them to judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Syngene extends research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to 2030-end
Mindtree and Duck Creek Collaborate with UPC Insurance to Drive its Digital Transformation Initiative Forward
SAT sets aside Sebi's order in Morepen Laboratories case
Modi-Suga talks: India, Japan to work in close collaboration to deal with COVID-19 crisis
HCL Tech, IBM collaborate to modernise security operations