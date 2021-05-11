Left Menu

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:08 IST
3 arrested for raping woman
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Assam's Cachar district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The woman filed an FIR at Ghunghur police outpost of Silchar town stating that on Sunday evening the three men raped her when she was on her way to her home at Modhutilla area near NIT campus.

The woman said in the FIR that the three persons hailed from her village.

Police took the woman to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical examination and her COVID test report was positive, said Ghunghur police outpost in-charge Chandan Bora.

The three arrested persons have tested negative for COVID-19, Bora said.

The arrested persons were produced at a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

