Left Menu

EU says willing to give AstraZeneca more time for vaccine deliveries

The European Union is willing to see its COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca fulfilled three months later than agreed, providing the company delivers 120 million doses by the end of June, a lawyer representing the bloc said on Tuesday. AstraZeneca's lawyer told the judge that it "hopes" to deliver 100 million by the end of June.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:21 IST
EU says willing to give AstraZeneca more time for vaccine deliveries
AstraZeneca logo Image Credit: ANI

The European Union is willing to see its COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca fulfilled three months later than agreed, providing the company delivers 120 million doses by the end of June, a lawyer representing the bloc said on Tuesday. The lawyer was speaking in a Belgian court as proceedings in a second legal case brought by the European Commission against AstraZeneca over its delayed delivery of vaccines got underway.

Officials familiar with the case said the lawsuit is mostly procedural - pertaining to the merits of the issue - after a first case was launched in April, and would allow the European Union to seek possible financial penalties. However, the EU asked in court on Tuesday for a symbolic compensation of 1 euro for what it deems a breach of contract by AstraZeneca.

A lawyer for AstraZeneca complained in court that the EU's executive had launched a second case given that one had already been opened. AstraZeneca had originally agreed with the EU to deliver 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June, but has so far delivered only 50 million.

The EU's lawyer told the court that the bloc could accept the full contract of 300 million to be delivered only by the end of September, but the company should deliver 120 million doses by the end of June. AstraZeneca's lawyer told the judge that it "hopes" to deliver 100 million by the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir announces welfare measures for families hit by pandemic

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced several welfare measures for families severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The JK government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to COVI...

Myanmar's junta approves $2.8 bln investment, including gas power plant

Myanmars military rulers have approved new investment in projects worth nearly 2.8 billion, including a liquefied natural gas LNG power plant that will cost 2.5 billion, the countrys investment body said.Approvals for 15 projects were given...

Soccer-Scotland midfielder McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the European Championship because of a knee injury, his club Norwich City said on Tuesday.McLean, who bagged two goals and six assists in Englands second-tier Championship this season, will be out ...

Seven children killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting - regional head

Seven school children were killed on Tuesday and many more wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, the head of the region said. Two children could be seen leaping from the third floor of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021