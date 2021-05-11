Left Menu

Man arrested for black-marketing of medicines, injections in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:45 IST
A 27-year-old man was arrested in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh for alleged black-marketing of medicines and injections required for treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Tuesday.

Lovee Narula, a resident of Paschim Vihar, procured medicines and injections from his associate Rahul and later sold one injection for Rs three lakh, according to the police.

Based on a tip-off, the police constituted a team and conducted a raid on May 8, following which Narula was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said.

The police recovered two actemra 400 mg/20 ml tocilizumab 400 mg/200 ml, 10 liposomal amphotericin-B for injection 50 mg, 14 mephentermine sulphate injection IP termin 30mg/ml and Rs 3,04,500 cash from the possession of the accused.

''During investigation, it was revealed that he has been purchasing these medicines from his associate Rahul and sells an injection for Rs three lakh as they are in high demand,'' Goel said.

The accused told the police that he is in the business of pharmaceuticals, the officer said.

A case was registered against Narula under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Act, the police said, adding that efforts were being made to apprehend his co-accused Rahul.

