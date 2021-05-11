Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:46 IST
Germany hopes for swift agreement on European COVID certificate

Germany hopes for a COVID-19 certificate that could allow citizens to travel more easily in the European Union to be agreed within weeks.

"This is not only important for countries depending on tourism but for all of us: It is...a clear signal for freedom of movement and for mobility in the European Union," German Europe Minister Michael Roth said ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts on Tuesday in Brussels.

"We hope to reach a sensible agreement between the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council within the next weeks," he added, referring to the ongoing talks in the 27 nation bloc about the details of the "green certificate".

