HC dismisses plea to suspend red-light violation cameras; imposes costs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:50 IST
The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking suspension of red-light violation cameras, saying doing so would have ''far reaching consequences'' and to ''chaos''.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh while declining to entertain the plea, which had also sought suspension of issuance of challans for red-light violations, imposed costs of Rs 2,500 on the petitioner.

The court said the cameras are used for a variety of purposes and cannot be suspended as ''there will be far reaching consequences''.

''There will be chaos,'' the bench said while dismissing the petition.

The petitioner, a final year law student, had contended that due to the deterrence posed by the cameras, vehicles in front of ambulances at red lights do not move over or cross the stop line and therefore, crucial minutes are spent by the ambulances to wait for the light to turn green.

''If the particular cameras are not suspended from the traffic lights, then it will cause irreparable loss in life, and the violation of Right to Health under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,'' the petition had contended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

