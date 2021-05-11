Russia has not withdrawn military equipment near border, Zelenskiy says

Russia has not withdrawn military equipment near border, Zelenskiy saysReuters | Kiev | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:53 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russia has not withdrawn military hardware from near Ukraine's border since announcing a pullback of troops last month.
The remarks echoed comments last week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said last week that significant troops and military equipment were left behind after a standoff between Ukraine and Russia that alarmed the West.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
